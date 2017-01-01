Pricing Sign Up Login

Code belongs in git. Not on a whiteboard.

Show candidates you value their time. Get better results.

RESPECT YOUR CANDIDATES

Strictly timeboxed tasks level the playing field. Place less pressure on candidates and improve diversity.

HIRE FOR SKILL

Test people with the tools they're familiar with, in an environment they're comfortable in.

REMOTE OK

Takehome is the best way to conduct technical screening, regardless of whether you share an office or not.

How does it work?


  1. You create a coding challenge that's relevant to your business.
  2. Candidates get an email with instructions on how to complete it.
  3. Candidates git clone, write code, then git push.
  4. Your team checks out their solution and discusses it.
  5. You talk to the candidate about their solution in an interview.
  6. You hire great people.

(Takehome handles the first bits. Those last two are up to you.)

Timeboxing

Takehome clearly and strictly limits the amount of time allowed for a challenge.

Time limited challenges level the playing field. Unlimited challenges bias the process towards those with unlimited time.

Know exactly how long a candidate spent on the task.

Set clear expectations. Not having time limits pressures candidates to spend too long on code challenges.

Any language, any tool, any platform

Takehome challenges use nothing but git.

Any language, framework, library. If it goes into git, it can go into a challenge.

Candidates can use their own machine with their own editor, environment and references.

Challenges

Build up a range of challenges, customised to your stack and your business.

Each challenge has an email template where you can give instructions to the candidate.

You can assign challenges to candidates from this pool.

Pricing

Free Trial

AUD$0

  • Send yourself a challenge
  • Check out the tool from both sides

PAYG

AUD$20

per candidate challenged
  • No monthly charge
  • Free to add and track candidates
  • Free to create challenges
  • Free to create organisations
  • Free to invite users to organisations

Custom

  • No minimum term
  • Pricing based on number of employees
  • Customised to your financial approvals process

Contact Us

We'd love to hear from you! Send us an email or use this form. It all goes to the same place.

PO Box 169, Belrose West, NSW 2086, AUSTRALIA

+61 2 80743969

[email protected]